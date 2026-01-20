1020th Regiment fighters shoot down 17 enemy drones with STING interceptors
In the filmed footage, STING interceptor drones shot down 17 enemy drones that were flying to attack the positions of the Defense Forces and civilians in cities.
According to Censor.NET, fighters of the 1020th Anti-Aircraft Missile and Artillery Regiment carried out skillful combat work in the sky, intercepting and destroying the occupiers’ drones.
The STING interceptor drone can reach speeds of more than 160 km/h and climb to an altitude of about 3 kilometers, making it an effective means of countering enemy drones.
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