Took breezy ride: occupier’s body flies after sledding into minefield

Footage from the frontline continues to emerge, showing not only combat work by the Armed Forces of Ukraine but also the striking "inventiveness" of Russian occupiers, which often has fatal consequences for them. Another video captured just such an episode of an invader’s self-elimination.

According to Censor.NET, the footage shows a Russian serviceman, ignoring any safety rules, deciding to use improvised sleds. He was going down a narrow path from a hill amid a small woodland, apparently trying to have some fun.

Read more: Strategic goal is to eliminate 50,000 occupiers per month, - Fedorov

The fatal finale of the "fun":

The invader drove off the path, losing control or simply not noticing the danger.

Immediately after that, a powerful explosion rang out — the invader hit a mine.

The blast wave threw the invader’s body several meters back along the same path he had just been descending.

Watch more: Clearing Novoplatonivka in Kharkiv region of occupiers: preemptive operation by 115th Separate Mechanised Brigade. VIDEO