SES divers carried out unique special operation at capital’s TPP in -15°C frost, - Klymenko

After Russian shelling, one of the capital's thermal power plants was flooded, threatening the heat and electricity supply to thousands of homes. In difficult conditions with temperatures reaching -15 °C, divers from the State Emergency Service carried out a six-day underwater special operation and stopped the water leak.

This was reported by the head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, Ihor Klymenko, according to Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Details

A unique underwater special operation was carried out by divers from the State Emergency Service of Ukraine in freezing temperatures of -15 °C.

"As a result of Russian shelling, one of the capital's TPPs was flooded due to damage to a pipe. This significantly complicated the repair of equipment on which the heat and electricity supply to thousands of people's homes depends," the statement said.

Divers spent six days repairing the damage

Without hesitation, our divers began repairing the damage in icy water and under extreme conditions. The special operation lasted six days. The water leak was stopped, allowing the services to continue their restoration work.

I express my sincere gratitude to the divers of the State Emergency Service for their professionalism!

Specialists recognised at the state level

"I thank the President of Ukraine for the high state recognition of their work," Klymenko wrote. According to the decree:

Artem Orlov, Denys Frolov and Mykhailo Khyzhniak were awarded the Order "For Courage" III degree;

Andrii Vlasenko was awarded the Order of Danylo Halytskyi;

Anton Haitan was awarded the "Defender of the Motherland" medal.

"This is an example of responsibility and courage that keeps the country going in the most difficult conditions. I thank the personnel of the State Emergency Service for their service and dedication to the people," thanked the head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs.