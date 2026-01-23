Ukrainian defenders continue their large-scale campaign to demilitarise the Russian army, deliberately destroying its firepower. According to Censor.NET, fighters from the command and artillery reconnaissance battery (BUAR) of the 67th separate mechanised brigade demonstrated impressive results, eliminating eight enemy artillery units at once.

To hunt down the occupiers' equipment, our soldiers used heavy strike drone bombers, which are capable of carrying powerful charges and inflicting irreparable damage even on armoured targets.

The results of the combat operation:

Scale of losses: Eight artillery installations of various types (self-propelled and towed guns) were destroyed.

Tactics: Heavy bombers methodically worked on the identified enemy positions, leaving no chance of rescue for the occupiers' crews.

Significance: Each destroyed gun means thousands of shells not fired at our positions and cities.

"As part of the campaign to demilitarise the Russian Federation, BUAR of the 67th SMB is dismantling the occupier's artillery with heavy bombers," the unit said, adding video evidence of successful strikes.

The published footage shows precise strikes and spectacular explosions of enemy equipment ammunition. The systematic destruction of Russian artillery allows the Ukrainian Defence Forces to reduce fire pressure on the front line and prepare the ground for further successful operations.

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