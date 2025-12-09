Two fighters from 67th SMB captured six occupiers in Oleksandrivka direction. VIDEO

During search and rescue operations, two soldiers from the 3rd Mechanised Battalion of the 67th Separate Mechanised Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine captured six Russian servicemen in the Oleksandrivka direction. This became known from a live stream published on 8 December 2025.

According to Censor.NET, the video posted on social media clearly shows how Ukrainian military personnel are quickly carrying out a planned evacuation of prisoners despite active shelling. At the same time, Russian artillery is trying to target its own soldiers, presumably to prevent them from being taken prisoner or to intimidate other units.

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Such actions once again demonstrate the practice of intimidation used by the Russian command against its own personnel - the lives of soldiers are constantly devalued, and units are left to fend for themselves.

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