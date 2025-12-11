Ukrainian artillery destroyed column of Russian equipment and infantry in Pokrovsk direction. VIDEO

In the Pokrovsk direction, Ukrainian artillerymen destroyed a column of enemy equipment with infantrymen.

According to Censor.NET, a video recording of the successful combat operation by Ukrainian soldiers has been published on social media.

Watch: Artillerymen of the 63rd Brigade hit a Russian soldier with a shell from a distance of 12 km in the Lyman direction. VIDEO

The first frames of the recording show Russian equipment standing on the road and occupying infantrymen wandering on the side of the road. A moment later, the Russians are attacked, presumably with cluster munitions, which hit the infantry. The attack continues with a series of explosions and hits, and then a Ukrainian drone flies over the battlefield and records the result. The UAV camera captures about a dozen burning enemy vehicles.

See also: Two occupiers who ran out of the forest strip are hit by cluster munitions. VIDEO

Watch more: Defence forces destroyed column of Russian troops and repelled assault in Hryshyne near Pokrovsk. VIDEO