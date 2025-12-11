Ukrainian artillery destroyed column of Russian equipment and infantry in Pokrovsk direction. VIDEO
In the Pokrovsk direction, Ukrainian artillerymen destroyed a column of enemy equipment with infantrymen.
According to Censor.NET, a video recording of the successful combat operation by Ukrainian soldiers has been published on social media.
The first frames of the recording show Russian equipment standing on the road and occupying infantrymen wandering on the side of the road. A moment later, the Russians are attacked, presumably with cluster munitions, which hit the infantry. The attack continues with a series of explosions and hits, and then a Ukrainian drone flies over the battlefield and records the result. The UAV camera captures about a dozen burning enemy vehicles.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password