Drones from "Dovbush’s Hornets" thwarted Russian armoured breakthrough in fog near Pokrovsk. VIDEO

In the Pokrovsk sector, Russian units are attempting to use thick fog to conceal the movement of heavy armoured vehicles and gain a tactical advantage in the area. It was under these conditions that the enemy attempted a mechanised advance using armoured vehicles.

Strike drones join the battle

According to Censor.NET, a unit of "Dovbush Hornets" UAVs was deployed to repel this attack on the position. Drone operators detected the movement of the Russian column and launched a series of attacks on armoured vehicles, despite limited visibility and difficult weather conditions.

Watch more: Defence forces destroyed column of Russian troops and repelled assault in Hryshyne near Pokrovsk. VIDEO

Mechanised column halted

Precise strikes by Ukrainian operators thwarted the attempted breakthrough. The damaged Russian equipment stopped the column's movement, effectively disrupting the enemy's plan to advance on this section of the front.

"Under the cover of thick fog, the Russians began to make full use of their heavy armoured vehicles in Pokrovsk. One of these mechanised columns is being repelled by drone operators from the "Dovbush Hornets" UAV unit of the 68th Jaeger Brigade," according to a comment accompanying a video showing fragments of the battle.

See also: Soldiers refute Putin's lies about the "capture" of Pokrovsk by raising the Ukrainian flag, - BBC

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