Anti-aircraft gunners of 63rd Brigade shoot down next-generation Russian Molniya UAV, FPV-drone carrier

Ukraine’s air defenders continue to stay ahead of the enemy’s technological tricks. As Censor.NET reports, air defense gunners of the 63rd Separate Mechanized Brigade successfully shot down a modernized next-generation Russian "Molniya" UAV.

This UAV is not an easy target, as it is significantly more expensive than previous modifications and has a specific purpose. The main feature of this "upgraded" version is that it can serve as a so-called "mothership" — an airborne carrier for smaller FPV drones.

What makes this modification dangerous:

Transportation of drones: Using a carrier allows the occupiers to deliver kamikaze drones over a much longer distance than with a standard launch.

Using a carrier allows the occupiers to deliver kamikaze drones over a much longer distance than with a standard launch. Signal relay: Such aircraft often act as a communications booster, making enemy FPV attacks more accurate and capable of reaching deeper.

Such aircraft often act as a communications booster, making enemy FPV attacks more accurate and capable of reaching deeper. Cost and complexity: Unlike makeshift models, this "Molniya" is an expensive mass-produced unit with improved technical characteristics.

Thanks to the vigilance and accuracy of the soldiers of the 63rd Brigade, another enemy technological experiment ended in a crash. Destroying the "mothership" means not only eliminating one expensive aircraft, but also disrupting potential attacks by an entire swarm of small drones it was supposed to carry.

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