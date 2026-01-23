The Russian command continues to throw infantry into battle in an attempt to capture the dominant heights in Donetsk Oblast. According to Censor.NET, a Defence Forces drone recorded the extent of the invaders' losses in the vicinity of the city of Chasiv Yar.

The published footage, taken from a bird's eye view,shows a field littered with bodies and destroyed enemy positions. In just one small section of the front line, the UAV camera counted 34 dead Russians who were eliminated by Ukrainian drones and artillery strikes.

The situation in the area:

Massive losses: 34 occupiers destroyed in one shot - the result of just a few unsuccessful enemy assault attempts.

UAV effectiveness: Most of the invaders were eliminated with the help of drops and FPV drones, which prevent the enemy from even approaching Ukrainian positions.

The situation near Chasiv Yar: The enemy does not take human resources into account when trying to break through the city's defences, but instead ends up with mountains of corpses of its own soldiers.

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Warning! Not recommended for viewing by persons with unstable mental health!

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