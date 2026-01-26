The evacuation of a wounded comrade was shown by soldiers of the 155th Separate Mechanised Brigade named after Anne of Kyiv in Pokrovsk.

As Censor.NET reports, the operator of a ground robot was delivering supplies and mines to soldiers at firing positions and spotted a wounded fellow soldier.

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Vehicles no longer use this road.

Fellow soldiers who were nearby collected the ammunition and helped load the wounded soldier onto the uncrewed ground vehicle (UGV) for evacuation.

On the way, the robot operator had to maneuver because the wounded soldier accidentally covered the camera.

As a result of the special operation, the evacuation was successful: the soldier was picked up by fellow servicemen who were driving toward them.

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