Ruscist gave away occupiers’ dugout, after which FPV drones from 58th SMIB began to "disassemble" him

The occupier revealed the invaders' dugout, after which FPV drones of the Defence Forces began to fly in.

The video was released by the 3rd Motorised Infantry Battalion of the 58th SMIB, reports Censor.NET.

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Details

Reconnaissance officers from the motorised infantry battalion observed a Russian soldier leaving the dugout. However, upon hearing automatic grenade launchers firing in adjacent areas, he decided to retreat back into cover.

"A whole string of FPV drones flew towards the entrance to the dugout. The video shows three hits - some of them lift logs above the shelter. But they continued to 'dismantle' the enemy dugout, because such objects near the front line pose a real danger," the military said.

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