Energy truce until February 1: When to expect strikes? || Uncensored

The "energy truce" that Donald Trump announced after a conversation with Vladimir Putin is not a goodwill gesture. It is only a short pause that does not remove the threat of new strikes on Ukraine’s energy sector, especially in the dead of winter.

The Kremlin has not abandoned its strategy of pressuring the civilian population and views energy terror as a tool to force political concessions.

In this video, Maryna Danyliuk-Yarmolaieva explains why Russia is temporarily reducing the intensity of its attacks, how the Kremlin's new narrative of "everyone is suffering" is being formed, and why strikes on the shadow tanker fleet and oil refineries are much more painful for Moscow than statements about "peace."

The video also covers the role of the United States, the real substance of the talks, and why Ukrainians should not believe the Kremlin’s promises on energy security.

Watch it on Censor.NET.

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