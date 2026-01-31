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Ukrainian crew of Mi-8 helicopter shot down Russian Shahed with machine gun fire
A video has been published online showing a Ukrainian Mi-8 helicopter crew shooting down a Russian drone.
According to Censor.NET, servicemen from the helicopter shot down an enemy Shahed kamikaze drone with machine gun fire.
As a result, the downed drone fell in a field and exploded.
It was also reported that the Russian Shahed drone was flying low over the ground and exploded in the air after being attacked by Ukrainian soldiers.
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