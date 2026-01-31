Ukrainian crew of Mi-8 helicopter shot down Russian Shahed with machine gun fire

A video has been published online showing a Ukrainian Mi-8 helicopter crew shooting down a Russian drone.

According to Censor.NET, servicemen from the helicopter shot down an enemy Shahed kamikaze drone with machine gun fire.

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As a result, the downed drone fell in a field and exploded.

Watch more: Russian "Shahed" drone flies low over ground and explodes in air after being attacked by Ukrainian soldiers. VIDEO

It was also reported that the Russian Shahed drone was flying low over the ground and exploded in the air after being attacked by Ukrainian soldiers.