Crew of 67th Separate Mechanised Brigade’s "Luft" used STING interceptors to hit six enemy UAVs

Ukrainian defenders of the 67th Separate Mechanised Brigade of the Luft crew showed footage of how they intercepted and shot down six Russian UAVs in their area of responsibility.

According to Censor.NET, the fighters used STING interceptors in the fight against enemy drones.

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In particular, the following were destroyed:

4 "Shaheds"

1 "Gerbera"

1 Zala T-16

The STING drone interceptor is capable of speeds over 160 km/h and can climb to an altitude of about 3 kilometres, making it an effective means of countering enemy drones.

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