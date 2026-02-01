Occupiers continue to remotely mine territory of Sumy region: scattering shells with mines

Russian occupation forces are remotely mining the territory of Sumy region. The invaders are scattering shells with mines over long distances.

This was reported by the Sumy Regional Military Administration, according to Censor.NET.

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The enemy is carrying out remote mining

"The enemy is using a dangerous method – remote mining. Camouflaged ammunition, often invisible and small, can explode at the slightest touch. Shells with mines are scattered over long distances and can end up anywhere – on the road, in a field or even on a playground," the statement said.

See more: Russians remotely mined area near hospital in Kherson. PHOTO

What to do if you find a suspicious object

The RMA warns that if you find a suspicious object, do not approach it or touch it. Move at least 100 metres away and call 101 or 102.