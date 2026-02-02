Pilots from 72nd Brigade Bulava destroy Solntsepyok MLRS in Belgorod region
Drone operators from the Bulava unmanned systems battalion of the 72nd Separate Mechanized Brigade named after the Black Zaporozhians carried out a unique special operation to strike the occupiers’ equipment deep in the rear.
As Censor.NET reports, for the first time, a Russian heavy flamethrower multiple-launch rocket system, the Solntsepyok, was destroyed directly on Russian territory, in Russia’s Belgorod region.
Four precise hits on the target and the subsequent ammunition detonation smashed the MLRS, worth more than $10 million, to pieces.
Footage has been published on social media.
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