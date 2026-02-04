4 416 4
Air assault troops of 77th Brigade eliminate 30 enemy assault troops near village of Kruhliakivka in Kharkiv region
In the vicinity of the village of Kruhliakivka in the Kharkiv region, Ukrainian FPV drones cleared the area of the enemy, eliminating enemy personnel.
According to Censor.NET, paratroopers of the 77th Separate Airmobile Nadniprianska Brigade struck 30 Russian assault troops at their deployment sites during their combat sorties.
Ukrainian soldiers shared footage of their combat operations on social media.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password