In the vicinity of the village of Kruhliakivka in the Kharkiv region, Ukrainian FPV drones cleared the area of the enemy, eliminating enemy personnel.

According to Censor.NET, paratroopers of the 77th Separate Airmobile Nadniprianska Brigade struck 30 Russian assault troops at their deployment sites during their combat sorties.

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Ukrainian soldiers shared footage of their combat operations on social media.

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