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News Video Drones against occupiers Elimination of Russian occupying forces Hostilities in Kharkiv region
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Air assault troops of 77th Brigade eliminate 30 enemy assault troops near village of Kruhliakivka in Kharkiv region

In the vicinity of the village of Kruhliakivka in the Kharkiv region, Ukrainian FPV drones cleared the area of the enemy, eliminating enemy personnel.

According to Censor.NET, paratroopers of the 77th Separate Airmobile Nadniprianska Brigade struck 30 Russian assault troops at their deployment sites during their combat sorties.

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Ukrainian soldiers shared footage of their combat operations on social media.

Watch more: Ukrainian FPV drone eliminates four occupiers in inspection pit at repair base. VIDEO

Watch more: NGU "Lasar’s Group" drone operators repel assault, burn tanks in Novopavlivka direction. VIDEO

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Russian Army (11816) elimination (7292) air assault troops (236) drones (4548) 77th SAB (38) Kruhlyakivka (11)
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