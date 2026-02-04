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News Video Destruction of Russian equipment Hostilities in Lyman sector
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"SIGNUM" battalion pilots shoot down 11 occupiers’ reconnaissance UAVs in Lyman direction

Pilots of the SIGNUM crew of the 53rd Separate Mechanised Brigade carried out a series of enemy UAV shootdowns in the Lyman direction.

According to Censor.NET, drone operators intercepted and destroyed 11 occupiers’ UAVs that the enemy had launched to reconnoiter the Defense Forces’ positions.

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Among the destroyed drones:

  • 1 Merlin;
  • 3 Orlan;
  • 2 KBO;
  • 3 Zala;
  • 2 Supercam.

"Every downed reconnaissance drone means disrupted adjustment. It means positions preserved. It means fewer enemy eyes in the sky," the fighters note in the comments under the video.

Watch more: Mobile fire group destroyed Russian Shahed at extremely low altitude with accurate shots. VIDEO

Watch more: Fighter of 12th Azov Brigade destroys two enemy "sleeper" drones with small-arms fire in middle of road. VIDEO

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elimination (7292) 53rd separate mechanized brigade (100) drones (4548) Lyman (179)
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