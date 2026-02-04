Fighter of 12th Azov Brigade destroys two enemy "sleeper" drones with small-arms fire in middle of road

Fighters of the FPV company of the Unmanned Systems Battalion of the 12th Azov Brigade destroyed enemy "sleeper" drones while returning from a combat mission.

According to Censor.NET, one of the fighters skillfully hit two enemy UAVs with small-arms fire as they lay in wait for Ukrainian equipment on the road.

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In the latest first-person footage filmed by a Ukrainian defender, it can be seen that after several shots, the occupiers’ drone immediately explodes in the middle of the road.

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