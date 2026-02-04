Mobile fire group destroyed Russian Shahed at extremely low altitude with accurate shots

Ukrainian defenders continue to demonstrate high efficiency in repelling air attacks by the occupiers, applying skill and precision. According to Censor.NET, a video has appeared online showing the successful interception of an enemy Shahed kamikaze drone by a mobile fire group.

The video captures the moment when the enemy drone attempts to break through the unit's area of responsibility, flying at extremely low altitude to bypass air defence systems.

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Precision versus scrap metal:

The skill of the anti-aircraft gunners: Thanks to the coordinated actions of the crew and their instant reaction, the enemy target was tracked and destroyed with small arms fire in a matter of seconds.

Extremely low altitude: The occupiers are increasingly programming the routes of "Shaheds" low above the ground in an attempt to hide from radar, but mobile groups are successfully neutralising this tactic through visual detection.

Result: After a series of accurate shots, the enemy drone explodes in the air without reaching its target.

"A mobile fire group takes out a Russian Shahed at extremely low altitude with several well-aimed shots," reads the commentary to the video.

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