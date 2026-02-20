Anti-aircraft gunners of 1st Separate Heavy Mechanized Brigade bring down five Shaheds and one Gerbera in day. VIDEO
Ukrainian air defenders continue to demonstrate high efficiency in repelling enemy air attacks. According to Censor.NET, operators of the anti-aircraft missile and artillery division (AAMAD) of the 1st Separate Heavy Mechanized Siversk Brigade reported a successful "hunt" for Russian drones.
Thanks to coordinated work and support from volunteers, six enemy air attack assets were taken out in a single daylight period.
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Results of the anti-aircraft gunners' work:
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Destruction of "Shahed-136": Mobile fire groups and AAMAD crews shot down five Shahed-type kamikaze strike drones. Most of them were intercepted while still approaching their targets.
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Neutralisation of a "Gerbera": In addition to heavy strike drones, the air defenders shot down one "Gerbera", a cheaper drone variant that Russia uses to overload Ukraine’s air defence and for reconnaissance.
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24/7 mode: The unit’s work continues without interruption, from the first rays of the sun until late evening, protecting Ukraine’s skies from enemy hardware.
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