Tortured and shot civilians in Bucha: Russian military officer notified of suspicion – SBI. VIDEO

The State Bureau of Investigation (SBI), in cooperation with the National Police, has served a notice of suspicion on a Russian serviceman who tortured and killed local residents during the occupation of Bucha.

This was reported by the SBI, Censor.NET informs.

Read more on our Telegram channel

What is known?

It has been established that from 3 to 30 March 2022, Russian military personnel, while in occupied Bucha in the Kyiv region, committed murders and tortured civilians.

In particular, it has been documented that on 4 March 2022, Russian military personnel illegally detained a local resident born in 1984. The man was taken to the temporary headquarters of one of the Russian Armed Forces units on Yablunska Street in Bucha. There, he was interrogated, tortured and later shot. The documentation of other acts of atrocities committed by Russian military personnel in Bucha is ongoing.

Read more: Mass killings of Ukrainians in Bucha: Sunday Times has identified 13 Russian officers responsible for war crimes

Russian soldier identified

It has been established that the 234th Airborne Assault Regiment of the 76th Airborne Assault Division of the Airborne Forces of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation (military unit 74268, Pskov) took part in the occupation of the city.

After analysing the seized servers from outdoor video surveillance cameras and a series of forensic genetic, ballistic and portrait examinations, investigators identified a Russian serviceman who killed a Ukrainian citizen with an automatic weapon.

See more: Involved in murder of 17 civilians in Bucha: Russian commander Kim notified of suspicion. PHOTOS

The suspect is Sergeant Artem Stanislavovich Dementyev, a reconnaissance sniper born on 20 November 1986 in the city of Pskov, Russian Federation.

Announcement of suspicion

It is noted that on 26 February 2026, he was notified of suspicion of committing a war crime that resulted in the death of a person (Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).