Fire Point unveils first test of its new FP-7 ballistic missile. VIDEO
Fire Point, the company that manufactures the Ukrainian Flamingo cruise missile, has unveiled the first tests of the domestic FP-7 ballistic missile.
Footage of the missile test was published by Fire Point’s chief designer and co-owner, Denys Shtilerman, Censor.NET reports.
The FP-7 is a conventionally configured ballistic missile designed for operational strikes against enemy targets at medium ranges.
Known characteristics of the FP-7
The missile has a strike range of up to 200 kilometers, a maximum speed of 1,500 m/s, and a CEP of 14 meters. Launch from a ground platform allows it to adapt to different mission conditions. The missile has an inertial navigation system.
Main technical characteristics of the FP-7 missile:
- Flight altitude: 65 km
- Warhead weight: up to 150 kg
- Speed: Mach 4.4
- Maximum flight time: 4.2 minutes
Alongside it, the FP-9 was also developed, with a range of up to 855 kilometers and an 800-kilogram payload for striking targets deep in the rear.
The missile is a "clone" of the 48N6
In terms of aerodynamic design and control principles, the FP-7 missile is a "clone", as stated by the manufacturers themselves, of the Soviet 48N6 missiles that Russia currently uses in its S-400 air defence systems. However, the FP-7 has differences in its guidance system and flight control equipment.
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