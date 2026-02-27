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Fire Point unveils first test of its new FP-7 ballistic missile. VIDEO

Fire Point, the company that manufactures the Ukrainian Flamingo cruise missile, has unveiled the first tests of the domestic FP-7 ballistic missile.

Footage of the missile test was published by Fire Point’s chief designer and co-owner, Denys Shtilerman, Censor.NET reports.

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The FP-7 is a conventionally configured ballistic missile designed for operational strikes against enemy targets at medium ranges.

Known characteristics of the FP-7

The missile has a strike range of up to 200 kilometers, a maximum speed of 1,500 m/s, and a CEP of 14 meters. Launch from a ground platform allows it to adapt to different mission conditions. The missile has an inertial navigation system.

Main technical characteristics of the FP-7 missile:

  • Flight altitude: 65 km
  • Warhead weight: up to 150 kg
  • Speed: Mach 4.4
  • Maximum flight time: 4.2 minutes

Read more: Government allocates UAH 1bn to compensate preferential loan rates for defense industry – Shmyhal

Alongside it, the FP-9 was also developed, with a range of up to 855 kilometers and an 800-kilogram payload for striking targets deep in the rear.

The missile is a "clone" of the 48N6

In terms of aerodynamic design and control principles, the FP-7 missile is a "clone", as stated by the manufacturers themselves, of the Soviet 48N6 missiles that Russia currently uses in its S-400 air defence systems. However, the FP-7 has differences in its guidance system and flight control equipment.

Read more: Delay in release of Flamingo missiles was caused by Russian strike on manufacturing plant, - Zelenskyy

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