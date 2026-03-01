S-300 air defence radar stations, logistics facilities and areas where Russian forces are concentrated have been hit, - General Staff. VIDEO

As part of the ongoing reduction of the Russian aggressor's combat potential, units of the Ukrainian Defence Forces continue to strike important military targets of the enemy.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the General Staff.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Radar station destroyed

In particular, on the night of 1 March 2026, a radar station of the S-300 anti-aircraft missile system in the Mangush area and an S-300V4 radar station in the Novokrasnivka area (temporarily occupied territory of the Donetsk region) were hit.

Our soldiers also struck an enemy ammunition depot near Yalta and a concentration of manpower near Molodyi Shakhtar (temporarily occupied territory of Donetsk Oblast).

See more: Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war – about 1,265,900 people (+770 per day), 11,707 tanks, 37,663 artillery systems, 24,102 armoured vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

Other strikes

According to the General Staff, in the temporarily occupied territory of the Zaporizhzhia region, a fuel and lubricants depot in the area of Prishyb, a repair unit of the occupiers in the area of Bagativka, as well as a concentration of enemy manpower in the areas of Dunayivka and Poltavka were hit.

Yesterday, 28 February 2026, the Ukrainian Defence Forces struck enemy UAV control points in the area of Prylesye (Belgorod region, Russian Federation) and near Rodynske, Donetsk region.

In addition, strikes were carried out on the area of concentration of enemy forces in the area of Stepnogorsk and the UAV control point in the area of Uspenivka (TOT Zaporizhzhia region).

Enemy losses and the final extent of the damage are being clarified.

"The Ukrainian Defence Forces will continue to systematically strike the forces and assets of the Russian aggressor until its armed aggression against Ukraine is completely stopped," the General Staff emphasises.

Read more: Since start of day, enemy attacked 57 times, 20 of them in Huliaipole direction – General Staff