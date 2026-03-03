Mavic operators of 12th Azov Brigade shot down 15 occupiers’ reconnaissance UAVs. VIDEO
Mavic operators of the 1st Special Purpose Battalion of the 12th Azov Brigade intercepted a number of enemy drones in the air.
As reported by Censor.NET, the Ukrainian pilots brought down 15 Russian reconnaissance UAVs that were heading toward the area of responsibility of the Defense Forces.
"Every such interception means a reduction in the accuracy of enemy fire and saved lives and health for the infantrymen performing combat missions on the front lines," the soldiers noted in the video.
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