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"Furiia" drone operators of "Hart" Brigade destroyed D-20 gun-howitzer and 7 occupiers’ vehicles. VIDEO
Drone operators of the Furiia company of strike unmanned aerial systems of the Hart Brigade destroyed occupiers’ vehicles and guns in the South Slobozhanskyi direction.
As Censor.NET reports, the hit equipment also included one of the enemy’s anti-aircraft systems, which was smashed by Ukrainian UAVs.
As a result of the border guards' combat work, seven vehicles, a D-20 gun-howitzer, and a quad bike were destroyed.
Russian military personnel who continue to attempt to break through the border were also eliminated.
The footage was shared by the soldiers on the Telegram channel.
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