Moment of arrival of Ukrainian drone and explosion of enemy vehicle. VIDEO

Russian invaders continue to become the operators of their own demise. According to Censor.NET, a unique video filmed by an occupier in the Donetsk region has appeared online. The footage captures the last seconds before the destruction of the enemy logistics transport.

Thanks to the camera of one of the Russians, we can see the moment of the attack by a Ukrainian kamikaze drone as seen by the enemy.

Read more on our Telegram channel

Chronicle of the strike

Panic among the occupiers: in the video, you can hear the occupier notice a "bird" in the sky and shout to his partner: "Whose is that?! Isay! Isay!"

The moment of attack: A Ukrainian FPV drone rapidly approaches a UAZ ("loaf"). The recording clearly shows the silhouette of the drone approaching its target.

Escape: One of the Russians manages to run away from the car towards the landing site at the last moment, while the other remains in the lethal zone.

The end: The video cuts off at the moment of a powerful explosion after the drone hits the car body directly.

See more: Total combat losses of Russian Federation since start of war - about 1,269,500 people (+980 per day), 11,723 tanks, 37,874 artillery systems, 24,135 armored vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS