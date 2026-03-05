The commander of Kadyrov's special forces unit "Akhmat," Apti Alaudinov, made a statement regarding his readiness to provide military assistance to Iran. According to Censor.NET, Alaudinov announced his intention to defend Iran in a video address.

Against the backdrop of the escalating situation in Iran and reports of foreign troops advancing, Alaudinov called on the Russian leadership to provide Tehran with maximum support.

Read more: US expects operation against Iran to last until September - Politico

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Key points of the statement

Military assistance: The commander of Akhmat noted that, subject to a decision by the country's top leadership, he and his subordinates are ready to immediately go to Iran to "repel the ground advance of troops."

Political assessment: In his speech, Alaudinov described the forces opposing the Iranian regime as "the army of the antichrist Dajjal," using religious terminology.

"We must give Iran everything we can give, support it in every way possible, and if the country's leadership decides to do so, I am absolutely ready, even today, to go and stand up to help them repel the ground advance of the troops of this antichrist Dajjal."

Read more: Trump advisers suggest declaring victory and ending campaign against Iran as soon as possible - CNN