DPA supplier forced food supply officer to change request to option more beneficial for plant. AUDIO

A supplier of the Defense Procurement Agency (DPA) was forcing a food supply officer to change a request to an option more beneficial for the plant.

This is stated in the article "How the army is being pushed to eat water instead of meat: ‘The country is at war, we're all in deep shit, and you’re ordering chilled meat. How is that supposed to make sense?’" by Censor.NET journalist Tetiana Nikolaienko.

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Thus, a recording of the conversation in question was obtained by Censor.NET.

Chilled meat or frozen

Judging by the recording, a manager of the Busk Canning Plant (BCP) was pressuring the food supply officer to replace chilled meat with frozen meat in the request. It should be explained that, according to the catalogue provided by the company, there is no difference in price for it regardless of which product is delivered.

But there is a difference for the military units, because chilled meat cannot be pumped with water. That is why the units request chilled meat, while suppliers want to deliver frozen meat.

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Conversation

BCP representative: Hello, good evening. Good evening. Is this Maksym?

Head of the food warehouse: This is Maksym.

BCP representative: My name is Serhii Volodymyrovych, senior manager at BCP. We are starting to bring in food products for you from period 3.3.

Head of the food warehouse: Yes.

BCP representative: And what is your position? Please tell me.

Head of the food warehouse: Head of the food warehouse.

BCP representative: You are?

Head of the food warehouse: Yes.

BCP representative: And is there or is there not a higher-ranking person who makes decisions on substitutions?

Head of the food warehouse: There is.

BCP representative: Who is it? Please tell me, on this phone number, and what is his name. All right?

Head of the food warehouse: I handle substitutions, and there is one more person.

BCP representative: All right. I just can’t understand. The country is at war, we're all in deep shit, and you’re ordering chilled meat. How is that supposed to make sense? It is not available right now. Plain and simple. Do you not want to eat, or is this some kind of whim? Who draws up this request? The commander? I am a reserve colonel, I have the right to say this kind of thing. I was a unit commander for nine years, I retired as a colonel. My question is, why? It is not available.

What are we supposed to bring you to eat? Please think about it, because a truck will be loaded tomorrow, sort out your request. You were handed over to us because, apparently, you had worn those others out. That company left.

I’m just curious. You throw the meat in the freezer anyway, it sits in the freezer. What is the point of delivering it chilled? Your whole request.

Head of the food warehouse: All right, given your rank, I’ll send you the phone number, and you can speak at your level.

BCP representative: All right, thank you. Send me the number and the name.

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