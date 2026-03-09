Ruscist tried to drag Ukrainian UAV into his shelter, but it exploded along with him. VIDEO
A Russian occupier blew himself up along with a Ukrainian drone in his shelter.
According to Censor.NET, the Russian soldier tried to drag the drone, which did not detonate during one of the Defence Forces' attacks, into his "burrow".
As a result, the UAV caught fire and exploded inside the shelter.
The video was posted on social media.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password