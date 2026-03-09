Ruscist tried to drag Ukrainian UAV into his shelter, but it exploded along with him. VIDEO

A Russian occupier blew himself up along with a Ukrainian drone in his shelter.

According to Censor.NET, the Russian soldier tried to drag the drone, which did not detonate during one of the Defence Forces' attacks, into his "burrow".

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As a result, the UAV caught fire and exploded inside the shelter.

The video was posted on social media.

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