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Drone from 127th Brigade leaves ruscist without lower limbs in Kupiansk direction. VIDEO 18+
Drone operators from the 127th Separate Heavy Mechanized Kharkiv Brigade struck an occupier in the legs with an attack UAV in the Kupiansk direction.
According to CensorNET, while the ruscist turned away, the Ukrainian pilot immediately seized the moment and struck him.
As a result, the footage shows the invader's lower limbs flying in different directions.
Warning! Not recommended for viewing by persons with unstable mental health!
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