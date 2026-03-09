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News Video Drones against occupiers Elimination of Russian occupiers Fighting in the Kupіansk direction Drone operators
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Drone from 127th Brigade leaves ruscist without lower limbs in Kupiansk direction. VIDEO 18+

Drone operators from the 127th Separate Heavy Mechanized Kharkiv Brigade struck an occupier in the legs with an attack UAV in the Kupiansk direction.

According to CensorNET, while the ruscist turned away, the Ukrainian pilot immediately seized the moment and struck him.

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As a result, the footage shows the invader's lower limbs flying in different directions.

Watch more: SSU ground robot destroyed two occupiers and two enemy ambush drones in Donetsk Oblast. VIDEO

Warning! Not recommended for viewing by persons with unstable mental health!

Watch more: Invader raises his head and looks at drone preparing to drop ammunition on him. VIDEO

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Russian Army (12021) elimination (7468) Ukrainian Armed Forces (3640) drones (4773) Kharkiv region (1730) Kupiansk district (526) Kupiansk (630)
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