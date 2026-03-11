Zelenskyy and Bundestag President Klöckner discuss support for Ukraine, joint drone production and European integration. VIDEO

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with the President of the German Bundestag, Julia Klöckner.

Zelenskyy announced this on his Telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

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International agenda

The sides discussed the international agenda in detail, including the situation in the Middle East and the Gulf region, as well as preparations for the next trilateral meeting.

They also discussed European issues: Ukraine’s accession to the European Union, unlocking the 20th sanctions package, and implementing the agreement to allocate €90 billion to Ukraine over the next two years.

Read more: Ukraine received PAC-3 missiles for Patriot from Germany yesterday, Zelenskyy says

Energy support

"I also thanked them for their energy support throughout this difficult winter, with hundreds of challenges in recent months. We are grateful that we were not alone," Zelenskyy noted.

Support for Ukraine

According to the Office of the President, Zelenskyy and Klöckner discussed the continuation of military assistance to Ukraine, which will amount to a record €11.5 billion this year. Particular attention was paid to strengthening air defense, further development of the PURL programme, and the need for additional contributions.

Read more: Lifting sanctions against Russia would mean legalising aggression against Ukraine, — Zelenskyy

Drone production

In addition, they discussed increasing joint drone production. This will strengthen not only Ukraine and Germany, but Europe as a whole. The President of Ukraine noted that in February, he visited the first joint Ukrainian-German enterprise producing drones and called it an example of real mutual reinforcement.

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