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Residents of Kuban observe attack by Ukrainian drones and fire at "Tikhoretskaya" oil depot: "Another one flew! Now it will hit! This is f#cking sh#t!". VIDEO
In the Krasnodar Krai of the Russian Federation, the night was extremely disturbing for local residents due to a massive drone attack. According to Censor.NET, the strategic "Tikhoretskaya" oil depot, which is an important fuel logistics hub for the Russian army, was hit.
Warning! Profanity!
Details of the incident:
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Night attack: Eyewitnesses in Kuban recorded an attack by a group of drones, after which a series of powerful explosions were heard in the area of the oil depot.
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Local reaction: Videos filmed by residents of Tikhoretsk showing a large-scale fire are circulating online. Russians' emotions range from panic to outright shock.
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Consequences: The footage shows a huge column of fire and smoke rising above the facility.
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