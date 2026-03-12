Anti-drone road protection: 42 km of route equipped in Dnipropetrovsk region, Fedorov says. VIDEO

Anti-drone protection has been installed along 42 km of road in the Dnipropetrovsk direction.

This was announced by Ukrainian Defence Minister Mykhailo Fedorov, Censor.NET reports.

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Construction continues

Fedorov stressed that the construction of anti-drone cover along the front line is ongoing. The main task is to strengthen the protection of frontline areas and ensure uninterrupted logistics for communities near the line of battle contact.

Read more: We are changing our approach to drone procurement - demand will be determined automatically based on data from front lines, - Fedorov

Anti-drone protection in the Dnipropetrovsk region

"Another result is that 42 km of road have been equipped with anti-drone protection in the Dnipropetrovsk direction. This is an important logistics route near the front line," the minister said.

According to him, a new construction method was used on this section.

"We ensured passage for large vehicles equipped with EW systems and elements of passive anti-drone protection — the height of the supports was increased to 7 metres. We also additionally reinforced the support structures and intersections. Work on the section has been completed in full," he said.

Read more: We are starting analysis of every loss on battlefield – Fedorov

More about anti-drone protection

It is noted that anti-drone nets reduce the risk of enemy UAV attacks on transport. This significantly increases the safety of military movement and ensures the stable functioning of frontline communities.

"Protected logistics means saved lives," Fedorov stressed.

Read more: Audit of losses announced by Fedorov is correct intention that could change doctrine of war – Butusov