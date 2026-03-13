It is not enough simply to have interceptors, experience is needed, and our troops have it, Zelenskyy says. VIDEO

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that more than 10 countries have already approached Ukraine for help in countering Iranian Shahed drones.

The head of state said this during a press conference in Paris, Censor.NET reports.

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Details

"Ukraine can contribute to stabilization (in the Middle East - Ed.). More than 10 countries have already approached us for support in defending against Shaheds — Iranian strike drones. These are essentially the same strike drones that the Iranian regime supplied to Russia and trained Russians to use against civilians," he said.

According to Zelenskyy, Ukraine has the world’s greatest expertise in countering Shaheds.

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"This includes developing interceptors, this is our new expertise. It is not enough simply to obtain interceptors somewhere. There must be experience in using them. Our troops have that experience. There must also be proper systemic work with radars and with the entire air defense system," the head of state explained.

Zelenskyy also noted that the United States, some Middle Eastern countries, and Europe all have interceptor drones.

"But without our pilots, without our military personnel, without special software, none of this works. This system exists only with us, it officially exists in the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Even having dozens or hundreds of interceptors will not level the situation out. This is systemic protection," he added, noting that such experts from Ukraine had flown to the Middle East.

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Background

Earlier, Zelenskyy said that three professional Ukrainian teams had departed for the Middle East. They will work in different countries in the region in the fight against Iranian drones. In exchange for this assistance, Kyiv expects to receive missiles for Patriot air defense systems.

Read more: Sybiha met with Rubio’s deputy: Ukraine is ready to promote efforts to end war