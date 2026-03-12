Sybiha met with Rubio’s deputy: Ukraine is ready to promote efforts to end war

Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha met with US Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau.

He announced this on social media platform X, according to Censor.NET.

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Details

The meeting took place in Chile at the inauguration of President José Antonio Kast.

"I reiterated that Ukraine values the United States’ leadership and engagement in peace efforts and we stand ready to advance the work to end the war. As long as Russia continues to reject diplomacy and bets on terror, pressure on Moscow must continue to increase," the minister noted.

Read more: Sybiha called on partners not to weaken sanctions against Russia after attack on Kharkiv

Sybiha and Landau also discussed events in the Middle East.

"Ukraine possesses unique technology, experience, and specialists in countering air attacks, which we are ready to share.

I underscored the importance of keeping up the good dynamic of our strategic partnership and mutually beneficial cooperation," the minister concluded.

Read more: Umerov is visiting Middle Eastern countries, Zelenskyy says

What preceded it?

Earlier, Zelenskyy stated that three professional Ukrainian teams had been sent to the Middle East. They will work in various countries in the region to combat Iranian drones. In exchange for this assistance, Kyiv expects to receive missiles for Patriot air defense systems.

Read more: Ukraine has sent interceptors and experts to protect US bases in Jordan, - Zelenskyy