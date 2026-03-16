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Iranian drone attacks Dubai International Airport: large-scale fire breaks out. VIDEO
Footage of a large-scale fire at Dubai International Airport following a drone attack has been released online.
According to Censor.NET, on the morning of 16 March, an Iranian drone struck one of the fuel tanks on the airport grounds.
A major fire broke out as a result of the strike.
Flights at the airport have been temporarily suspended due to the incident, according to the New York Post.
It is noted that this is the third attack on the Dubai airport since the beginning of the escalation of the situation in the Middle East.
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