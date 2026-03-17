Duel between Ukrainian kamikaze drone and Russian occupier on path in middle of field. VIDEO
A video has been published online showing the combat operations of drone operators from the 475th Separate Assault Regiment "CODE 9.2", capturing a direct confrontation between a Ukrainian FPV drone and a Russian soldier. The skirmish took place on a path in the middle of a field.
According to Censor.NET, the footage shows the occupier spotting the approaching drone and attempting to shoot it down with an automatic rifle. Despite the enemy’s attempts to defend himself, the kamikaze drone operator scored a direct hit. The Russian soldier was killed instantly by the powerful explosion.
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