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News Video Destruction of Russian equipment Shooting down Shaheds Destruction of Russian drones Drone operators
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Pilots of the 57th Brigade shoot down 5 Russian drones with STING interceptors. VIDEO

Pilots of the 57th Separate Motorized Infantry Brigade named after Kostia Hordiienko, shot down five Russian drones in their area of responsibility.

According to Censor.NET, Ukrainian defenders used STING interceptors to destroy three Shahed-type UAVs, as well as a Zala and a Lancet.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Video footage of combat operations and the destruction of enemy equipment has been published on social media.

Watch more: Border guards from DESTRUCTION TEAM destroy enemy EW and reconnaissance systems. VIDEO

Watch more: Fighters of 1129th Regiment destroy rare Russian Granat-4 drone with anti-aircraft drone. VIDEO

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Russian Army (12590) elimination (8085) 57th brigade (37) drones (5371) Wild Hornets (249) Shahed (1600) interceptor (159)
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