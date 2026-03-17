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Pilots of the 57th Brigade shoot down 5 Russian drones with STING interceptors. VIDEO
Pilots of the 57th Separate Motorized Infantry Brigade named after Kostia Hordiienko, shot down five Russian drones in their area of responsibility.
According to Censor.NET, Ukrainian defenders used STING interceptors to destroy three Shahed-type UAVs, as well as a Zala and a Lancet.
Video footage of combat operations and the destruction of enemy equipment has been published on social media.
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