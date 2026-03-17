SIGNUM drone operators destroy UGV, vehicles and Russian equipment hideout in Lyman direction. VIDEO

In the Lyman direction, fighters of the SIGNUM battalion of the 53rd Separate Mechanized Brigade struck enemy equipment and personnel.

According to Censor.NET, attack drones caught up with and struck UAZ and Niva vehicles while they were moving with occupiers inside.

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Ukrainian defenders also destroyed a camouflaged motorcycle, a quad bike, and an unmanned ground vehicle (UGV).

In addition, the soldiers spotted a hideout with a concentration of enemy equipment in the footage and completely destroyed it.

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