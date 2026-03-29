Why are Ukrainians being scared with veterans – and who benefits from this? // Uncensored. VIDEO

Maryna Danyliuk-Yarmolaieva and her guests – a Member of the Ukrainian Parliament of the 9th convocation, Chair of the Committee on Freedom of Speech Yaroslav Yurchyshyn, and Head of the Medical Department of the Support Service for the 12th Special Forces Brigade ‘Azov’ of the National Guard of Ukraine, Iryna ‘Khoi’ Hoy, analyse how the media, Telegram channels, TikTok and the political agenda shape the image of Ukrainian soldiers and veterans.

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Who actually determines the role of veterans in politics? How do anonymous Telegram channels and social media influence public attitudes towards the army? Why is the state losing the battle for a coherent image of the soldier? And how does Russian propaganda use fear, fatigue and information chaos to drive a wedge between civilians and the military? The conversation centres on the image of the veteran in the Ukrainian media, the personalisation of the Ukrainian soldier for an international audience, the impact of information policy on support for the army, and the return of wounded soldiers to active duty. Why is a soldier not just a person with combat experience, but also a bearer of unique managerial, organisational and strategic competencies? The podcast also discusses how Ukrainian films, TV series and artistic projects portray military personnel and veterans, where the line lies between dramatisation and the distortion of war facts, why civilians should not turn military symbols into props, and how to deal appropriately with the real experiences of Bucha, Mariupol, the front line and war trauma in popular culture.

See more: Kyiv increases compensation for veterans buying cars – Klytschko. VIDEO