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SIGNUM Battalion destroyed five vehicles and Russian infantrymen in Lyman sector. VIDEO
In the Lyman sector, fighters from the "SIGNUM" battalion of the 53rd Separate Mechanised Brigade conducted a sweep of wooded terrain, detecting enemy equipment and personnel and striking them with drones.
According to Censor.NET, upon detecting the targets, the pilots immediately deployed strike UAVs to destroy the enemy.
In particular, the following were hit:
- 5 vehicles;
- 4 occupiers;
- 2 quad bikes.
Ukrainian military officials note that the Lyman direction remains a priority for Russian forces, who are actively deploying reinforcements there and attempting to advance in small infantry groups between the positions of the Defence Forces.
A video of the combat operations has been published on the battalion’s Telegram channel.
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