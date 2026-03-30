Single paratrooper went up against tank: soldier from 80th SAAB on fighting in Voznesensk in 2022. VIDEO

A soldier from the 80th Separate Airborne Assault Brigade spoke about the fighting at the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion.

This is featured in a video released by the brigade, reports Censor.NET.

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At the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion, Yurii was 22 years old; to defend his homeland, he chose the airborne assault troops.

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According to the soldier, he decided to film videos on his own phone before and after the battle to capture the story of how a small army stood up to Russia.

In particular, in Voznesensk, he filmed the moment when his comrade, nicknamed ‘Borshch’, ran out to meet a Russian tank and fired at it with an RPG. This video has garnered over 50 million views.

"The man wasn’t afraid. You realise – a single paratrooper went up against a tank! Back then, the lads were so fired up that they would have torn that tank apart with their bare hands if they’d had to!" the soldier remarked.

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