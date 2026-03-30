Ukrainian interceptor drone destroyed Russian "Shahed" in mid-air. VIDEO

Footage has been released online showing a Ukrainian "P1-Sun" interceptor drone destroying a Russian "Shahed"-type strike drone during combat operations.

According to Censor.NET, Defence Forces personnel caught up with and struck the enemy drone during one of the attacks.

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The video captures the moment of impact, after which the "Shahed" explodes in mid-air.

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