Ukrainian interceptor drone destroyed Russian "Shahed" in mid-air. VIDEO
Footage has been released online showing a Ukrainian "P1-Sun" interceptor drone destroying a Russian "Shahed"-type strike drone during combat operations.
According to Censor.NET, Defence Forces personnel caught up with and struck the enemy drone during one of the attacks.
The video captures the moment of impact, after which the "Shahed" explodes in mid-air.
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