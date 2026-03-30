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59 ruscists eliminated in forests of Lyman district: combat operations by drone operators of SIGNUM battalion. VIDEO
Pilots from the SIGNUM battalion of the 53rd Separate Mechanised Brigade struck enemy personnel during combat sorties in the Lyman sector, eliminating a significant number of invaders.
According to Censor.NET, fibre-optic FPV drones struck 59 ruscists as they moved through wooded terrain towards the area of responsibility of Ukrainian units.
Ukrainian defenders have published videos of the strikes against enemy personnel on social media.
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