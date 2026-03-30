ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
13122 visitors online
News Video Elimination of Russian occupying forces Hostilities in Lyman sector Drone operators
6 723 9

59 ruscists eliminated in forests of Lyman district: combat operations by drone operators of SIGNUM battalion. VIDEO

Pilots from the SIGNUM battalion of the 53rd Separate Mechanised Brigade struck enemy personnel during combat sorties in the Lyman sector, eliminating a significant number of invaders.

According to Censor.NET, fibre-optic FPV drones struck 59 ruscists as they moved through wooded terrain towards the area of responsibility of Ukrainian units.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Ukrainian defenders have published videos of the strikes against enemy personnel on social media.

Watch more: Enemy continues infiltration attempts in Sloviansk direction – 81st Separate Airmobile Brigade. VIDEO

Watch more: In Oleksandrivka direction, marines of 37th Brigade eliminate 31 occupiers in one day. VIDEO

Author: 

Russian Army (12156) elimination (7583) Donetsk region (5957) 53rd separate mechanized brigade (100) drones (4902) Kramatorskyy district (1043) Lyman (190)
Share:
Summarize:
 Support Censor.NET
 
 