Pilots from the SIGNUM battalion of the 53rd Separate Mechanised Brigade struck enemy personnel during combat sorties in the Lyman sector, eliminating a significant number of invaders.

According to Censor.NET, fibre-optic FPV drones struck 59 ruscists as they moved through wooded terrain towards the area of responsibility of Ukrainian units.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Ukrainian defenders have published videos of the strikes against enemy personnel on social media.

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