In Oleksandrivka direction, marines of 37th Brigade eliminate 31 occupiers in one day. VIDEO

Russian occupation forces attempted a large-scale assault in the Oleksandrivka direction, which ended in catastrophic losses for them. This was reported by Censor.NET, citing footage of combat operations by the 37th Separate Marine Brigade.

In just one day of fighting, Ukrainian marines confirmed the elimination of 31 occupiers. The published video footage shows destroyed positions and the bodies of the invaders left on the battlefield after the failed breakthrough attempt.

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