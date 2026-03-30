Ukrainian UAV captures destruction of Russian "Shahed" by "STING" interceptor drone. VIDEO

A video showing a Russian "Shahed" being shot down in mid-air has been published online.

According to Censor.NET, Defence Forces personnel used "STING" interceptor drones from the Wild Hornets unit to engage the enemy target.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

The moment of the explosion was filmed by another Ukrainian UAV flying behind.

Watch more: Ukrainian interceptor drone destroyed Russian "Shahed" in mid-air. VIDEO

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