Ukrainian UAV captures destruction of Russian "Shahed" by "STING" interceptor drone. VIDEO
A video showing a Russian "Shahed" being shot down in mid-air has been published online.
According to Censor.NET, Defence Forces personnel used "STING" interceptor drones from the Wild Hornets unit to engage the enemy target.
The moment of the explosion was filmed by another Ukrainian UAV flying behind.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password