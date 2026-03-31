Pilots of 57th Brigade downed six enemy UAVs with STING interceptor drones. VIDEO

Pilots of the 57th Separate Motorized Infantry Brigade named after Kostiantyn Hordiienko destroyed a number of enemy UAVs and loitering munitions using interceptor drones during combat operations.

As reported by Censor.NET, the crew used STING-type drones made by Wild Hornets to engage aerial targets.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Destroyed:

2 "Kub" UAVs;

2 "ZALA" UAVs;

1 "BM-35" UAV;

1 "Supercam" UAV.

A video of the Ukrainian defenders’ combat operations was published on the official "Wild Hornets" Telegram channel.

Watch more: Pilots of the 57th Brigade shoot down 5 Russian drones with STING interceptors. VIDEO

Watch more: Marines from 37th Brigade repelled assault and discovered abandoned occupier, who subsequently took his own life. VIDEO