ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
12538 visitors online
News Video Destruction of Russian drones Drone operators
1 786 1

Pilots of 57th Brigade downed six enemy UAVs with STING interceptor drones. VIDEO

Pilots of the 57th Separate Motorized Infantry Brigade named after Kostiantyn Hordiienko destroyed a number of enemy UAVs and loitering munitions using interceptor drones during combat operations.

As reported by Censor.NET, the crew used STING-type drones made by Wild Hornets to engage aerial targets.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Destroyed:

  • 2 "Kub" UAVs;
  • 2 "ZALA" UAVs;
  • 1 "BM-35" UAV;
  • 1 "Supercam" UAV.

A video of the Ukrainian defenders’ combat operations was published on the official "Wild Hornets" Telegram channel.

Watch more: Pilots of the 57th Brigade shoot down 5 Russian drones with STING interceptors. VIDEO

Watch more: Marines from 37th Brigade repelled assault and discovered abandoned occupier, who subsequently took his own life. VIDEO

Author: 

Russian Army (12156) elimination (7583) 57th brigade (36) drones (4902) Dyki Shershni (218) interceptor (104)
Share:
Summarize:
 Support Censor.NET
 
 