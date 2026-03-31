Pilots of 57th Brigade downed six enemy UAVs with STING interceptor drones. VIDEO
Pilots of the 57th Separate Motorized Infantry Brigade named after Kostiantyn Hordiienko destroyed a number of enemy UAVs and loitering munitions using interceptor drones during combat operations.
As reported by Censor.NET, the crew used STING-type drones made by Wild Hornets to engage aerial targets.
Destroyed:
- 2 "Kub" UAVs;
- 2 "ZALA" UAVs;
- 1 "BM-35" UAV;
- 1 "Supercam" UAV.
A video of the Ukrainian defenders’ combat operations was published on the official "Wild Hornets" Telegram channel.
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