STRIX border guards destroy Molniya UAV launch sites in Southern-Slobozhanskyi sector. VIDEO
In the Southern-Slobozhanskyi sector, border guards of the STRIX strike UAV company destroyed camouflaged sites used to store, prepare, and launch enemy drones, striking the occupiers’ hideouts.
As reported by Censor.NET, the strikes hit positions where the occupiers were using Molniya-type UAVs.
As a result of the combat work, an enemy drone depot was also destroyed.
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