A critical deterioration in the logistics of Russian forces has been observed in the area of responsibility of the 66th Separate Mechanised Brigade named after Prince Mstislav the Brave.

According to Censor.NET, a key factor has been the effective operation of Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles, which have created a dense strike zone.

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It is noted that due to significant losses of equipment, the enemy is forced to use manpower to transport supplies.

Russian troops are carrying supplies on foot over considerable distances, but often fail to reach their destinations due to constant air strikes.

At the same time, the occupiers are attempting to use alternative logistics methods, including ground-based robotic systems, motorcycles and even ‘Molniya’-type drones, which are used to deliver supplies.

Under such conditions, the evacuation of the wounded is significantly complicated.

According to available information, in March the casualty rate among the wounded in the Russian army reached around 75%.

Footage released shows the combat operations of the 2nd Mechanised Battalion "Adolfovna's Grandchildren".

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